Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.59 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 highlights Scully Royalty Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scully Royalty Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Scully Royalty Ltd. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Group plc has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Scully Royalty Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Scully Royalty Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 consensus price target and a 27.44% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Scully Royalty Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 65.4% respectively. About 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.