Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Scully Royalty Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.70% 29.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Scully Royalty Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. N/A 13 2.04 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Scully Royalty Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Scully Royalty Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Scully Royalty Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Scully Royalty Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Scully Royalty Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Scully Royalty Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scully Royalty Ltd.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Scully Royalty Ltd. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Scully Royalty Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Scully Royalty Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Scully Royalty Ltd.’s competitors beat Scully Royalty Ltd.