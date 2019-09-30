Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 12 0.00 8.21M 6.81 2.04 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 3.17 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 demonstrates Scully Royalty Ltd. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Scully Royalty Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scully Royalty Ltd. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 68,246,051.54% 38.7% 29% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scully Royalty Ltd. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 10.68% respectively. About 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.