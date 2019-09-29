Scripps Ew (SSP) Stock Price Declined While Litespeed Management Lifted Its Stake; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Msdc Management LP Trimmed Stake by $7.12 Million

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 294,174 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboo; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SAVINGS; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE MARGINS BY 400 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 – 2020, COSTS SAVINGS OF $10 MLN IN 2018, $30 MLN STARTING IN 2019

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold SSP shares while 34 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49 million for 2.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.