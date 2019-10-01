Scripps Ew (SSP) Holding Maintained by Litespeed Management Llc; First Bancorp P R (FBP) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position by $3.51 Million as Shares Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 319,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 805,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 708,150 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q Net $33.1M; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP PR 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company's stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 170,893 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.47M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold FBP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 187.98 million shares or 0.39% more from 187.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 87,222 shares. Bowling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.02% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 204,602 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp has 30,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru owns 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 23.32M shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 33,791 shares. Hillsdale accumulated 285,300 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 119,988 shares in its portfolio. 12,344 are owned by Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Prudential Incorporated invested 0.03% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 18.26 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 226,903 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Raffles Associate LP invested in 90,000 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 19,552 shares.