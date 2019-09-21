Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) Position Has Lifted by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; Magellan Health (MGLN) Holder Engaged Capital Has Upped Stake by $11.24 Million as Valuation Rose

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16 million, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 227,501 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 108,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 573,486 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77 million, up from 465,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 6.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 452,393 shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE MARGINS BY 400 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 – 2020, COSTS SAVINGS OF $10 MLN IN 2018, $30 MLN STARTING IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Laff/; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Asks For Vote to Help E.W. Scripps; 10/05/2018 – Scripps shareholders elect all three Scripps nominees as directors at 2018 annual meeting; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Expects Cash Flow From Ops to Grow More Than 40 % From 2016 Levels by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 188,505 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 268,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,851 shares, and cut its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc.