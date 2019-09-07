Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Trimmed Stake by $15.96 Million as Stock Price Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder First Long Island Investors Boosted Holding

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 798,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 6.60 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.69M, down from 7.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 288,936 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 26/04/2018 – Segun Oduolowu joins ‘The List’ as co-host; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 04/04/2018 – Scripps reprices term loan B with lower rate; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Laff/; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 4,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 293,495 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, up from 289,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 3.67 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 399 shares. 1.06M were accumulated by Bamco. 845 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 360,003 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 8,582 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co owns 165,533 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,241 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 3,500 shares. New Jersey-based Quantum Cap Mngmt Lc Nj has invested 7.54% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.37M shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 1,656 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 1.89% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 131,963 shares. Invesco holds 4.02M shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares to 115,559 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,558 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc Com (NYSE:TISI) by 30,426 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $28.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Sirius Group C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 35,012 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 14,354 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 142,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Limited Co reported 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Gabelli And Co Investment Advisers holds 14,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 354,396 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt owns 33,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.05% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Victory Capital Inc reported 3.62M shares stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,171 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 143 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 6.60M shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 86,716 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 8,068 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fil reported 76 shares stake.

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.