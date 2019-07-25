scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus target price and a 56.59% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.38% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.