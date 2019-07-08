scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 20.54 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vical Incorporated is 18.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.4. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.6% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Vical Incorporated has 0.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.