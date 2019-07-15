scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.92 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 233.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 26% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.