scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 7.20 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 101.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Tocagen Inc. has 6.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.38% weaker performance while Tocagen Inc. has 7.8% stronger performance.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.