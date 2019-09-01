scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.78 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. scPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 44.14% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.3% and 77.7%. About 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.