scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 184,531,250.00% -36.7% -30.6% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.3% and 11.6% respectively. 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.