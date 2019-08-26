scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.