scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

We are comparing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.68 N/A -1.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. scPharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.