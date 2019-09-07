scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.50 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 4 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus target price of $10.13, with potential upside of 233.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.