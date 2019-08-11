scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

As Biotechnology businesses, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.92 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.