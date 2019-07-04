scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.68 N/A 3.36 28.00

In table 1 we can see scPharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.1 and 9.1 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown scPharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus target price and a -7.65% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 47.7%. 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.