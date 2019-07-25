scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

This is a contrast between scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.38% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.