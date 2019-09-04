scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

We will be comparing the differences between scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.