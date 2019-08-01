scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) EPS Estimated At $-0.50; Makemytrip Limited – Ordinary Shares (MMYT) SI Decreased By 12.66%

Makemytrip Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MMYT) had a decrease of 12.66% in short interest. MMYT’s SI was 2.80 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.66% from 3.21 million shares previously. With 307,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Makemytrip Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s short sellers to cover MMYT’s short positions. The SI to Makemytrip Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 5.05%. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 44,735 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M

Analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to report $-0.50 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.66% from last quarter’s $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.47 EPS previously, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 6.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 2,626 shares traded. scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) has risen 25.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SCPH News: 31/05/2018 – ScPharmaceuticals Received Letter From FDA Regarding the Company’s New Drug Application for FUROSCIX Infusor; 07/05/2018 – SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.47; 31/05/2018 – ScPharmaceuticals: Letter Further States That the Notification Does Not Reflect a Final Decision on the Info Under Review; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.3% Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc; 20/03/2018 ScPharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 31/05/2018 – scPharmaceuticals Inc. Provides Regulatory Update on FUROSCIX®; 31/05/2018 – SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC SCPH.O – FDA’S LETTER DOES NOT SPECIFY DEFICIENCIES IDENTIFIED AS PART OF ITS ONGOING REVIEW; 31/05/2018 – SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC SCPH.O – LETTER FROM FDA FURTHER STATES THAT NOTIFICATION DOES NOT REFLECT A FINAL DECISION ON INFORMATION UNDER REVIEW; 31/05/2018 – SCPHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS ON FDA RESPONSE TO FUROSCIX NDA; 07/05/2018 – SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS THAT ITS EXISTING CASH RESOURCES WILL ENABLE IT TO SUCCESSFULLY FUND OPERATING EXPENSES THROUGH 2019

More notable recent scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “scPharmaceuticals Inc. Provides Regulatory Update on FUROSCIX® – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCPH) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company has market cap of $105.72 million. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline also includes scFurosemide, a loop diuretic for the management of edema in patients with decompensated heart failure; scCeftriaxone, an antibiotic to treat infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms; and scCarbapenem program, an antibiotic for treating infections caused by gram-negative organisms.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, provides travel products and solutions in India and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through two divisions, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages.