scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 57.73 N/A -2.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.