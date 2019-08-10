scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have scPharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.70% -30.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing scPharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

scPharmaceuticals Inc. presently has an average target price of $12, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. The potential upside of the peers is 137.53%. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

scPharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.