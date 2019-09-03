scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 23.58 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Insmed Incorporated has an average price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 165.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.