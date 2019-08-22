scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.66 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us scPharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the average target price of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, which is potential 86.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both scPharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.3% and 80.3% respectively. About 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.