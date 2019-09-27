scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.77 133.96M -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 185,400,313.97% -36.7% -30.6% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 828,447,742.73% -20.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.3% and 86.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.