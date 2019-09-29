scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Contrasting side by side

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 5 0.00 10.23M -2.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 184,531,250.00% -36.7% -30.6% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 195,344,574.08% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a 207.33% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.3% and 7.77%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has 0.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.