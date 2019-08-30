scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

Since scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 161.36 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.