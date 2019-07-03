scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Comparison side by side

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3, with potential upside of 395.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.