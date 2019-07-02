scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Comparison side by side

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 35 5.30 N/A 2.06 18.55

Table 1 highlights scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $38.67, with potential downside of -4.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.38% weaker performance while Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 13.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.