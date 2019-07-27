Scout Investments Upped Position in Lincoln National (LNC) as Stock Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Springowl Associates Decreased Position

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM: QUALCOMM FAILED TO DISCLOSE UNILATERAL REQUEST; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 101.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 274,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 545,240 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.01 million, up from 271,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 1.82 million shares traded or 32.96% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 22,620 shares to 143,506 shares, valued at $34.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 252,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,749 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

