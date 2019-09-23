Scout Investments Upped Its Centene (CNC) Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Has Lifted Holding by $85.89 Million

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 471.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.93 million, up from 243,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.17M shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20M, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Match Group Sinks as Facebook Announces New Dating Feature; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 22/05/2018 – A group of left-leaning advocacy groups has launched an initiative to ask the FTC to break up Facebook’s major social platforms; 28/03/2018 – Collins suggested Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, answer U.K. lawmakers’ questions on April 24; 05/04/2018 – Manager of $200 billion pension fund deletes Facebook account, citing ‘offensive’ management; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APP INVESTIGATION ‘IN FULL SWING’; 02/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: @CamAnalytica is immediately ceasing all operations in the wake of the Facebook data scandal; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report, ending probe

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 943 shares to 70,522 shares, valued at $23.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (WMMVY) by 39,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,288 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

