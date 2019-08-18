Scout Investments Upped Its American Eagle Outfitter (AEO) Stake; Rbf Capital Increased By $690,129 Its Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Stake

Rbf Capital Llc increased Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) stake by 182.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 62,739 shares as Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH)’s stock declined 13.95%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 97,039 shares with $1.12M value, up from 34,300 last quarter. Beazer Homes Usa Inc now has $354.12 million valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 477,985 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Scout Investments Inc increased American Eagle Outfitter (AEO) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc acquired 38,671 shares as American Eagle Outfitter (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 1.01 million shares with $22.35M value, up from 969,595 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitter now has $2.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 4.07 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C

Scout Investments Inc decreased Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 210,192 shares to 335,636 valued at $46.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) stake by 518,881 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Mid (NYSE:MAA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $28 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.60’s average target is 66.23% above currents $15.4 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21.

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 221,811 shares to 59,189 valued at $198,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 145,000 shares. Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) was reduced too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity. The insider MERRILL ALLAN P bought $49,999.