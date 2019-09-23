Scout Investments Trimmed Its United Rentals (URI) Stake; California Public Employees Retirement System Decreased K12 (LRN) Position

Scout Investments Inc decreased United Rentals Inc. (URI) stake by 20.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc sold 125,420 shares as United Rentals Inc. (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 488,035 shares with $64.73 million value, down from 613,455 last quarter. United Rentals Inc. now has $9.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 2.23M shares traded or 58.34% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased K12 Inc (LRN) stake by 8.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 14,364 shares as K12 Inc (LRN)’s stock declined 1.16%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 159,947 shares with $4.86 million value, down from 174,311 last quarter. K12 Inc now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.45% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 511,065 shares traded or 87.74% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 21/03/2018 – North Carolina Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2018-2019 School Year; 29/05/2018 – Illinois School Districts Address Social and Emotional Needs and Focus on the Positives With Innovative Program From Hero K12; 04/04/2018 – Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 29/05/2018 – Nevada Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Arkansas Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With AristotleInsight::K12; 14/05/2018 – Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on May 19; 16/03/2018 – Beijing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q Rev $232.9M

Among 3 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $167’s average target is 32.08% above currents $126.44 stock price. United Rentals had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Friday, September 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $176 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup.

Scout Investments Inc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) stake by 97,018 shares to 202,439 valued at $24.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Kubota Corp (KUBTY) stake by 3,894 shares and now owns 35,114 shares. Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited has 0.09% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nicholas Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 18,550 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cushing Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 13,184 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 94,030 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Network Lc has 0.09% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Smithfield Tru Co has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 547 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 32,450 were reported by Korea. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wedge L LP Nc reported 113,478 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of stated it has 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Selz Capital holds 2.82% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 78,800 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.89M for 5.51 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by K12 Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -337.50% negative EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 638,076 shares to 3.82 million valued at $64.32M in 2019Q2. It also upped Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 121,473 shares and now owns 782,265 shares. Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) was raised too.