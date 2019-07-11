Scout Investments Trimmed Its The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Position by $17.51 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Firstenergy (FE) Stock Price Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Boosted Position

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 153,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.69M, down from 308,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $129.45. About 134,189 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 25286.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.25 million, up from 5,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 1.53 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202; 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – West Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit, Its Subsidiaries and FENOC to Receive Assistance From FirstEnergy on Key Business Matters During the Restructuring Process; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: CONSUMERS WILL BE BILLED FOR PJM UPGRADES; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Competitive Subsidiaries Voluntarily File for Restructuring Under Chapter 11; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEES 2Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 47C TO 57C, EST. 49C; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy calls on US energy secretary to save nuclear, coal plants

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.83 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.2 per share. THG’s profit will be $72.24 million for 17.68 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.63% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Captrust Finance Advsr accumulated 535 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 361,582 shares to 573,724 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

