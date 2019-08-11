Scout Investments Trimmed Its Irobot (IRBT) Position by $1.50 Million; Shares Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Has Lifted Position

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 12,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 41,483 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 54,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 708,623 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,391 shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 8,350 shares stake. Moreover, Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 4,446 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.17% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 6,910 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 143,835 shares. Campbell & Adviser Limited Company owns 3,407 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 72,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Research & Mgmt holds 0.03% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 1,000 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 78 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 0.03% or 29,673 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 44,726 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 328 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 5 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 17,574 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 8,693 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbs Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 532,846 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $59.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 505,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.17 million activity. CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J also sold $1.06 million worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.84 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 5,004 shares to 7,959 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx (NYSE:CSX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,669 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants holds 321 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 85,130 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability reported 774 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer Research And Management has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Central Bank reported 12,317 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,348 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mariner Llc invested in 11,621 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas reported 1.54 million shares. Mathes Inc holds 2,605 shares. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,176 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ameritas Partners has 15,868 shares. Webster Bancorp N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59 shares. Da Davidson Communications owns 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,219 shares.