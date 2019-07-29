Scout Investments Trimmed By $376,250 Its J2 Global (JCOM) Position; Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) SI Decreased By 15.05%

Scout Investments Inc decreased J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) stake by 5.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc sold 4,375 shares as J2 Global Inc. (JCOM)’s stock rose 2.97%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 78,947 shares with $6.84M value, down from 83,322 last quarter. J2 Global Inc. now has $4.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 174,766 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had a decrease of 15.05% in short interest. NVO’s SI was 3.92M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.05% from 4.62 million shares previously. With 1.44 million avg volume, 3 days are for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s short sellers to cover NVO’s short positions. The SI to Novo Nordisk A/S’s float is 0.23%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.09M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 04/04/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.6% to 957.6; Novo Nordisk Leads Losses; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14.

Scout Investments Inc increased Caseys Gen Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 7,121 shares to 137,185 valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) stake by 41,051 shares and now owns 210,640 shares. White Mountns Insu (NYSE:WTM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp accumulated 5,339 shares. 898,558 are held by Nordea Ab. Scout Invs holds 78,947 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Brave Asset owns 83,856 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.02% or 4,100 shares. Fil has 595,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 52,156 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Seizert Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,071 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 24,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clark Estates Incorporated New York holds 0.64% or 47,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 8,160 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has 83,452 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Retail Bank owns 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 250 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 18,365 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.50 million for 16.12 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $116.42 billion. It operates in two divisions, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. It has a 19.84 P/E ratio. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles.