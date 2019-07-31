Scout Investments Trimmed By $1.71 Million Its Aflac (AFL) Stake; Brinker International (EAT) SI Decreased By 4.27%

Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) had a decrease of 4.27% in short interest. EAT’s SI was 11.84 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.27% from 12.37 million shares previously. With 1.10 million avg volume, 11 days are for Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT)’s short sellers to cover EAT’s short positions. The SI to Brinker International Inc’s float is 32.1%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 679,630 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03

Scout Investments Inc decreased Aflac Incorporated (AFL) stake by 8.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc sold 34,870 shares as Aflac Incorporated (AFL)’s stock rose 4.67%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 369,448 shares with $18.47M value, down from 404,318 last quarter. Aflac Incorporated now has $39.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 2.70 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $145,010 activity. Lousignont Charles A bought $111,370 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Wednesday, February 6. Baltes Kelly C. bought 800 shares worth $33,396.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Brinker’s Sales Growth Prospects Keeps KeyBanc On The Sidelines – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Chili’s Owner Is Buying Back Franchises – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Brinker International (EAT) Added as new Top Pick at Maxim, Darden (DRI) Removed from Top Pick List – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 27% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Maggiano’s is Giving Away Free Cheesecake to Celebrate National Cheesecake Day – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold Brinker International, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd holds 20,949 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lp invested in 0.04% or 25,666 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,180 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company accumulated 56,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Lc reported 6,141 shares stake. Optimum Invest has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Quantbot Tech L P reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Acadian Asset Limited Liability owns 122,451 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.02% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.02% stake. Hodges has 178,235 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp stated it has 147,369 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 124,972 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.60M for 12.24 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 225,285 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 1,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 0.75% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 56,900 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank owns 9,376 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 61,846 were accumulated by Asset Management Inc. M&R Cap owns 19,654 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 35,555 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 572,489 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 25,831 shares. 29,855 are owned by Bluecrest Cap. Pitcairn holds 0.09% or 16,373 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 3.06% above currents $52.88 stock price. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 30.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Shares for $1.29 million were sold by Koide Masatoshi. LAKE CHARLES D II also sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5. Lloyd Karole also bought $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares.