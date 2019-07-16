Scout Investments Trimmed Align Technology I (ALGN) Position by $18.44 Million; Stock Rose; Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $2.46 Million as Share Price Declined

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology I (ALGN) by 45.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 64,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,298 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.55 million, down from 144,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Align Technology I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $284.3. About 478,336 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 2.25 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $90.40M for 62.90 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 131,006 shares to 260,148 shares, valued at $50.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 103,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Aac Technologies H (AACAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.