Scout Investments Stake in Pegasystems (PEGA) Has Raised by $4.42 Million as Valuation Rose; Wedbush Securities Has Raised Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 62,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 158,247 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 95,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 254,342 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,407 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04 million, up from 37,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 5.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 8,227 shares. Brandywine Managers Llc owns 6,500 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 5,608 shares. 774,153 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Panagora Asset reported 228,016 shares stake. Herald Ltd holds 335,300 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 35,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust Comm invested 0.04% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 5,389 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 4,402 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 272,549 shares. Victory Management holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Management Limited Partnership has 1.91% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Eagle Asset Management owns 1.20M shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa/Ag (NSRGY) by 15,214 shares to 152,783 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 106,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,759 shares, and cut its stake in Allianz Societas Europaea (AZSEY).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Energy Select (XLE) by 7,083 shares to 11,653 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,859 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH).

