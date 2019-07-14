Scout Investments Stake in One Gas (OGS) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 133,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 276,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86 million shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in One Gas Inc. (OGS) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 55,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 525,322 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.77 million, down from 580,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 113,347 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5,389 shares to 106,301 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caseys Gen Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Holdings Plc.

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ONE Gas to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Energy and Power Conference – PRNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Is Yielding 2.3% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. OGS’s profit will be $22.13M for 54.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,897 shares to 31,699 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.