Scout Investments Raised Lhc Group (LHCG) Holding; Magal Security Systems LTD. – Ordinary Shares (MAGS) Shorts Raised By 6.45%

Scout Investments Inc increased Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) stake by 65.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc acquired 39,260 shares as Lhc Group Inc (LHCG)’s stock rose 14.27%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 99,580 shares with $11.91M value, up from 60,320 last quarter. Lhc Group Inc now has $3.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.65. About 272,521 shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c

Magal Security Systems LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MAGS) had an increase of 6.45% in short interest. MAGS’s SI was 19,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.45% from 18,600 shares previously. With 12,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Magal Security Systems LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s short sellers to cover MAGS’s short positions. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 43,400 shares traded or 301.85% up from the average. Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) has declined 9.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MAGS News: 12/04/2018 – MAGAL NAMES DROR SHARON AS CEO; 12/04/2018 – Magal Announces Appointment Of Dror Sharon As CEO; 12/04/2018 – MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD – YANIV SHACHAR, E.V.P. AND GENERAL MANAGER OF MAGAL ISRAEL, WILL SERVE AS ACTING CEO IN INTERIM PERIOD; 22/03/2018 Magal Announces Orders for More Than 20 Sites for its Fiber Optic Based Sensor Solution; 28/03/2018 – Magal Security Systems Announces Filing Of 2017 Annual Report; 12/04/2018 – MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD – DROR SHARON HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CEO REPLACING SAAR KOURSH; 12/04/2018 – MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD – KOURSH WILL CONTINUE IN HIS POSITION UNTIL APRIL 30; 02/04/2018 – Magal Acquires Control Of ESC BAZ; 16/05/2018 – Magal Security 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/04/2018 – MAGAL BUYS CONTROL OF ESC BAZ

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, makes, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $100.26 million. It operates through three divisions: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. It has a 309.29 P/E ratio. The firm offers perimeter security products that enable clients to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas.

Among 3 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $12000 lowest target. $137’s average target is 16.45% above currents $117.65 stock price. LHC Group had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9.

Scout Investments Inc decreased Bwx Technologies Inc stake by 10,070 shares to 623,902 valued at $32.51M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Air Liquide S.A.(L’) (AIQUY) stake by 14,684 shares and now owns 89,534 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was reduced too.

