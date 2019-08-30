Scout Investments Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Lifted by $516,137; Apache (APA) Market Value Declined While Van Den Berg Management I Has Lowered by $516,018 Its Holding

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 5,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 283,859 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75 million, up from 278,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $102.35. About 385,195 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 15,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.22M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 1.18M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark™ DataFrames; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 535,061 shares to 620,526 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,472 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Incorporation.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 52,875 shares to 264,898 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. Ellis Juliet S also bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 24. $51,840 worth of stock was bought by Meyer William Mark on Friday, May 31.

