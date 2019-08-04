Scout Investments Position in Dycom Industries (DY) Has Trimmed by $3.89 Million; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Decreased Stake in Pool (POOL) by $8.38 Million as Share Price Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 51,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 206,685 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.10M, down from 257,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $188.91. About 155,916 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 86,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 232,704 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, down from 319,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 231,401 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Citadel Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 10,500 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yhb Investment has 0.03% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 9,337 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Citigroup has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hwg LP holds 0.15% or 933 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Kj Harrison & Partners owns 5,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Capital Intl Investors reported 147,000 shares. Lincoln National Corp reported 3,265 shares.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.67M for 26.68 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 23,143 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $88.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 106,277 shares to 616,927 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham And Company Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.78% or 154,730 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Fdx Advisors reported 4,733 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 6,446 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 85,864 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 11,200 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 47,909 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 8,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 80,600 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 40,928 shares. Asset One Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 113,475 shares. Legal General Plc accumulated 32,374 shares. 34,249 were accumulated by Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 12,319 shares.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 15.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

