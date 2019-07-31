Scout Investments Position in Biotelemetry (BEAT) Has Decreased by $344,968 as Valuation Declined; As Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stock Price Declined, Minerva Advisors Raised Its Position by $665,180

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 5,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 132,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 525,456 shares traded or 34.48% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 996 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 2,630 were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Indiana-based Spectrum Inc has invested 0.03% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Moreover, Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 13,499 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). First Advsrs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 59,964 shares. 112,203 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Tudor Investment Et Al has 3,514 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Perceptive Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 99,469 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Com owns 32,770 shares. New York-based Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.08% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Singapore Telecommunications (SGAPY) by 16,566 shares to 194,758 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 8,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% or 149,685 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Needham Investment Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 29,972 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 77,257 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 128,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 8,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 432 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation accumulated 12,675 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has 1 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 11,286 shares. Mill Road Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.66% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 9,198 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Harbert Fund Advsrs holds 286,600 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio.

