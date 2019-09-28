Scout Investments Maintains Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL); Epam Sys (EPAM) Stock Rose While Rice Hall James & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 9,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 110,962 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.21M, down from 120,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 260,645 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 92.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 97,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 202,439 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.54M, up from 105,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.60M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delphi Mngmt Ma stated it has 1.52% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Ltd Co accumulated 520,447 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 25,049 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 0.11% or 4.83M shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 50,634 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.78% or 126,239 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.35 million shares or 1.27% of the stock. Profund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Hawaiian Bancorporation, a Hawaii-based fund reported 5,638 shares. Moreover, Capital Guardian Trust has 0.46% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). National Bank & Trust invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fred Alger has invested 0.33% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moore Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 1.89M shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 13,707 shares to 100,276 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Eneg (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 358,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EPAM To Debut Open Source Contributor Index At Annual Software Engineering Conference – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays out bullish on EPAM – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated stated it has 197,206 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 45,924 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 747 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 31 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Ameriprise Fincl has 673,840 shares. 1,443 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eulav Asset reported 18,100 shares. Massachusetts Service Comm Ma holds 575,212 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 3,982 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Piedmont Advsrs reported 3,851 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1,600 shares. Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 22,316 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).