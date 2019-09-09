Scout Investments Lowered Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Holding by $19.72 Million; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Raised Its Position

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 942,778 shares traded or 25.90% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 518,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.50 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 919,931 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 199,695 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $157.08 million for 13.96 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

