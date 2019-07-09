Scout Investments Lowered Its Ross Stores (ROST) Holding by $23.87 Million; As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Integre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 73.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 256,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 350,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $102.09. About 1.25 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 11,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 17,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $385.42. About 303,904 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.11M for 20.54 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $563,880 were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 50,000 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 3,615 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 723,253 shares to 890,717 shares, valued at $33.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 22.79 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.