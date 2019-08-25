Scout Investments Lifted Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position By $12.05 Million; BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES S.A.B. DE C.V. (BOMXF) SI Decreased By 26.84%

BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES S.A.B. DE C.V. (OTCMKTS:BOMXF) had a decrease of 26.84% in short interest. BOMXF’s SI was 4.36 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.84% from 5.97M shares previously. It closed at $1.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) stake by 104.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc acquired 63,073 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 123,647 shares with $23.66 million value, up from 60,574 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation now has $44.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 977,860 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. operates cash, listed derivatives, and OTC markets for multiple asset classes, including equities, fixed income and exchange traded funds. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm also provides custody, clearing and settlement facilities, and data products for the local and international financial community. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. It operates the Mexican Stock Exchange that provides facilities and mechanisms as an aid in the relationship of the securities supply and demand, credit certificates, and other documents registered at the National Securities Registry, as well as services for underwriting, offering, and the exchange of the aforementioned securities; and publishes and provides information of the securities listed at the Mexican Exchange and at the International Quotations System to the general public.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $206.50’s average target is -2.61% below currents $212.04 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 26 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25.

Scout Investments Inc decreased Basf Se (BASFY) stake by 20,811 shares to 164,685 valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) stake by 6,940 shares and now owns 752,733 shares. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) was reduced too.