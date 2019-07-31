Scout Investments Increases Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX); As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Market Value Declined, Ghp Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $4.06 Million Its Position

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 19,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 366,273 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08M, up from 347,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 818,461 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 269,082 shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 225,846 shares to 972,095 shares, valued at $31.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 113,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,161 shares, and cut its stake in Fanuc Corporation (FANUY).

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Six Flags, Sees More Upside Ahead – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Upgrades Six Flags, Says Attendance Trends Better Than Expected – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Six Flags Upgraded By Wedbush On 3 Positive Catalysts – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Six Flags Entertainment’s (NYSE:SIX) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Grp accumulated 9,321 shares. Blackhill Capital has invested 0.07% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). 138,072 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc. M&T Bankshares Corp owns 10,375 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 25,000 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Cornerstone owns 28 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Retail Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 34,312 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 44,400 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 30,460 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital Management has 0.08% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81 million for 35.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.